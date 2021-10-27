Manchin says everyone in U.S. should pay ‘patriotic tax’



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participates in a discussion with billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, President of The Economic Club of Washington in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) participates in a discussion with billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, President of The Economic Club of Washington in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States should pay a “patriotic tax” of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability.

Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different people.

