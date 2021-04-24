Trending

Manchin: I’d endorse GOP Sen. Murkowski in a heartbeat

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Chairwoman Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) confers with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during the confirmation hearing for Secretary of Energy nominee Jennifer Granholm before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Granholm was Governor of Michigan from 2003-2011. (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) confers with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). (Photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski got an endorsement from across the political aisle. During a joint interview with Murkowski Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he’d back his colleague in a heartbeat.

Manchin commended Murkowski’s commitment to bringing both parties together and putting Alaska’s interests first. Additionally, Manchin touted his bipartisan work with Murkowski in the Senate Energy Committee.

“And the main thing about it, the staff knew that we’re friends,” Manchin said. “The staff knows that I have her back and she had my back. We weren’t trying to: ‘Gotcha, I’m a Democrat and you’re a Republican so let me see how I can embarrass somebody.'”

President Trump has indicated he’ll endorse a primary challenger to Murkowski who holds a stronger America First policy perspective.

