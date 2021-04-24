Manchin: I’d endorse GOP Sen. Murkowski in a heartbeat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski got an endorsement from across the political aisle. During a joint interview with Murkowski Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he’d back his colleague in a heartbeat.

Manchin commended Murkowski’s commitment to bringing both parties together and putting Alaska’s interests first. Additionally, Manchin touted his bipartisan work with Murkowski in the Senate Energy Committee.

“And the main thing about it, the staff knew that we’re friends,” Manchin said. “The staff knows that I have her back and she had my back. We weren’t trying to: ‘Gotcha, I’m a Democrat and you’re a Republican so let me see how I can embarrass somebody.'”

President Trump has indicated he’ll endorse a primary challenger to Murkowski who holds a stronger America First policy perspective.

MORE NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Sex Trafficking Charges