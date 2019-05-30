Man sets himself on fire outside White House, investigation underway

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:02 AM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

An investigation is underway into a shocking incident near the White House, where a man appears to have set himself on fire.

Secret Service confirmed the incident happened shortly after 12:00 PM local time Wednesday on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.

In graphic footage uploaded to social media, the man can be seen walking around for a few seconds while on fire before law enforcement officials extinguished the blaze.

Guy sets himself on fire right in front of the White house! 😳🏃‍♂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/KkXzpkXEyk — 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐳 (@FightCentralTV) May 29, 2019

Warren Davis, a witness at the scene, described his shock as the man began to burn:

“He was just walking like he was a zombie or something… he wasn’t running or screaming…they just put the extinguisher on his body and that was it.”

The man has yet to be identified and Secret Service has confirmed he was immediately provided first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, though his exact condition is unknown.

Authorities determined there was never any threat to the public or to anyone in the White House. The administration has not responded to the incident, and the unidentified man’s motives are not yet known.