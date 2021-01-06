Trending

Man in NYC arrested for a string of attacks on women

Commuters ride the New York City Subway on November 5, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A New York man is facing charges in connection with a string of attacks on several women.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Khari Covington was arrested and charged with eight counts of assault as a hate crime. Covington is accused of attacking nine women in separate instances from August to as recently as Monday.

Officials said he targeted light-skinned women and most of the attacks happened at subway stations.

“He came out of nowhere, and he just started punching me,” Covington’s victim, Bianca Fortis, said. “He hit my face, my chest, my shoulder.”

Covington is facing both assault and attempted robbery charges.

