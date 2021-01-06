Man in NYC arrested for a string of attacks on women

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A New York man is facing charges in connection with a string of attacks on several women.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Khari Covington was arrested and charged with eight counts of assault as a hate crime. Covington is accused of attacking nine women in separate instances from August to as recently as Monday.

Great work by members of the Brooklyn Transit Robbery Squad, 90 Squad, 83 Squad, and Hate Crimes Task Force for apprehending Khari Covington, closing an assault pattern targeting women in Brooklyn. #NYPD @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDFIRSTDEP @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/VCrmCJy1AJ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) January 6, 2021

Officials said he targeted light-skinned women and most of the attacks happened at subway stations.

“He came out of nowhere, and he just started punching me,” Covington’s victim, Bianca Fortis, said. “He hit my face, my chest, my shoulder.”

Covington is facing both assault and attempted robbery charges.