Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of retired police Capt. David Dorn

UPDATED 8:05 AM PT — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

St. Louis police have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot and killed retired police Capt. David Dorn while looting a pawn shop amid violent protests earlier this month.

“My father in law, he was just a lovable person,” said Brian Powell. “Never met a stranger and he was just a good, good solid man.”

On Sunday, authorities charged 24-year-old Stephan Cannon with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm. He’s currently being held without bail. Cannon was one of seven masked men who broke into the pawn store on June 2.

Dorn, a 38 year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department was working as a security guard when he arrived at the scene. Surveillance footage shows Cannon pointing the gun at Dorn, ultimately capturing his last moments.

“He gave all those wonderful years to law enforcement and then to end up being killed in such tragic circumstances, it hurts our heart,” stated Chief John Hayden of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

When authorities found Cannon in his home, they also found a stolen TV from the pawn shop.

Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Bond not allowed. pic.twitter.com/WzkXCa55fW — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

Police also arrested another suspect who admitted to being involved in the incident. 27-year-old Jimmie Robinson is being charged with burglary and armed criminal action. He’s being held on a $30,000 cash only bond.

The community quickly rallied behind Dorn’s family by describing him as a hero and a role model. Nearly 100 people, including several police officers, marched together to honor Dorn and his impact on the community. Dorn’s family said he died doing what he loved.