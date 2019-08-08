Man arrested after killing 4 in stabbing spree in Orange County, Calif.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT — Thursday, August 8, 2019

Authorities in Southern California say a deadly stabbing spree, which left four people dead in Orange County, appears to be a random attack.

Police say the 33-year-old male suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly committing a string of robberies and knife attacks over the course of two hours across the cities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

Authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a 7-Eleven convenience store, where he was discovered armed with a knife and firearm. Officials say the firearm was taken from a security guard, who was fatally stabbed during the incident.

GGPD working multiple scenes with several homicides. Multiple robberies and stabbings by suspect. Suspect in custody by #GGPD at Harbor and First in Santa Ana. PIO at Puryear and Chapman in GG. #GGPD32 #homicide pic.twitter.com/62Xq8lm97n — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) August 8, 2019

“It’s pure evil when this happens, and we don’t see it happen every day. It’s one of those things you see one time in a career. It’s common place when you see what’s happening in society today, it’s unfortunate, but its something our officers have to deal with as first responders. I am very proud of our officers and what they did, they were able to find the suspect after the last time and we took him into custody quickly.”

— Lt. Carl Whitney, Garden Grove Police Department

The two injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover. A further investigation into the attacks remains underway.