Man arrested after killing 4 in stabbing spree in Orange County, Calif.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:29 AM PT — Thursday, August 8, 2019

Authorities in Southern California say a deadly stabbing spree, which left four people dead in Orange County, appears to be a random attack.

Police say the 33-year-old male suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly committing a string of robberies and knife attacks over the course of two hours across the cities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

Authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a 7-Eleven convenience store, where he was discovered armed with a knife and firearm. Officials say the firearm was taken from a security guard, who was fatally stabbed during the incident.

“It’s pure evil when this happens, and we don’t see it happen every day. It’s one of those things you see one time in a career. It’s common place when you see what’s happening in society today, it’s unfortunate, but its something our officers have to deal with as first responders. I am very proud of our officers and what they did, they were able to find the suspect after the last time and we took him into custody quickly.”

— Lt. Carl Whitney, Garden Grove Police Department

The two injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover. A further investigation into the attacks remains underway.

