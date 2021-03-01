Man arrested after allegedly targeting Conn. EMS agencies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

A man believed to be responsible for targeting multiple Connecticut EMS agencies with molotov cocktails has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, authorities said 37-year-old Richard White allegedly threw the improvised incendiary weapons at several locations across the state. The assault caused multiple fires.

Local police said White was taken into custody Saturday and is now awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. Officials believe the suspect, who works as an EMT in Connecticut, specifically targeted all four of the locations.

“I do know that this all unfolded quickly under a short amount of time,” stated Sgt. Paul Makuc. “The first fire it was reported in Old Saybrook shortly after four o’clock and the last fire in Roxbury was shortly reported shortly after six o’clock.”

UPDATE: Old Saybrook PD say Richard White of #Torrington was found in PA tonight. White is the suspect in the Arson Fire started by a Molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance Facility. He’s also connected to other fires stated tonight that targeted EMS agencies. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/e0RpBjRQHa — Rose Shannon (@rose_shannon6) February 28, 2021

White has been charged with third-degree arson and third-degree burglary. Police noted, the case will likely result in additional charges as the investigation continues