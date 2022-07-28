Man accused of raping child denied bond after DNA test

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Thursday, July 28, 2022

A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl from Ohio is being held without bond. On Thursday, prosecutors said the girl confirmed 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes attacked her and DNA testing proved he impregnated her.

The Guatemalan National faces two counts of raping a child under 13-years-old. Franklin County Judge Julie Lynch said Fuentes is a “substantial flight risk” after detectives confirmed there was no documentation that he was in the US legally.

The girl became pregnant after the second rape but was unable to get an abortion in Ohio because state law prohibits the procedure after six weeks, with no exception for rape. The girl realized she was pregnant after six weeks and three days. The young girl turned 10 before having to travel to Indiana for an abortion and Judge Lynch highlighted the trauma she endured.

At today's Gerson Fuentes bond hearing, the judge suggests that the out-of-state abortion becoming "a national hot point" to the extent of President Biden referring to the rape case was part of the "mental and emotional trauma" the 10-year-old Ohio child endured. pic.twitter.com/aTQ3YtnIa3 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 28, 2022

“To allow him to return to that home, the traumatic and psychological impact would be undeserving to an alleged victim,” Lynch said.

BREAKING: Judge rules 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes, accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating the 10-year-old Ohio girl, will be held WITHOUT BOND pic.twitter.com/GEpcmo1fQc — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 28, 2022

President Biden mentioned the story while signing an executive order about abortion rights, noting that the girl got the abortion on June 30, six days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Conservatives, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suggested that he made it up. They changed their tune after Fuentes was arrested and charged with two counts of raping a child under age 13.

“Having to drive to another state, have this whole entire incident in this child’s life become a national hot point to the point where the president of the United States is referring to this case,” the judge voiced. “The court finds that that trauma is enough to never have that child be around the alleged defendant.”

27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was indicted Thursday by the Franklin County grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony rape for the impregnation of the 10-year-old Ohio girl. Video from Friday's preliminary hearing: pic.twitter.com/XScAXnziXJ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 22, 2022

He has pleaded not guilty and faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

