Man accused of murdering Utah student came to U.S. from Nigeria on student visa

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:18 AM PT — Monday, July 1, 2019

More information is coming to light regarding the man charged in connection with the murder of a University of Utah student.

According to weekend reports, Ayoola Ajayi came to the U.S. on a student visa from Nigeria. He was also investigated for sexual assault in 2014, but his alleged victim decided not to press charges.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Friday, and charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Salt Lake City Police say DNA from burned human remains found on Ajayi’s property matches college student Mackenzie Lueck’s DNA.

“The search warrant resulted in the findings of a fresh dig area on his property, which is the same area that the arrested person was reported burning something,” stated Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “A forensic excavation of the burn area was conducted, which resulted in the finding of several charred items that were consistent with personal items of Mackenzie Lueck.”

Authorities say Ajayi was the last person to speak with Lueck. The 23-year-old went missing on June 17th near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.