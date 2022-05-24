Man accused of attacking Dave Chapelle was triggered by LGBTQ joke

OAN NEWSROOM

The man accused of attacking Dave Chapelle admits he was triggered by the comedian’s jokes. In an exclusive jailhouse interview with the New York Post, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee confirmed the reason he rushed on stage during a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lee said he identifies as bi-sexual and felt Chapelle’s jokes about the LGBTQ community were too insensitive. He claimed he intended to enjoy the show but instead grew increasingly angry.

“I identify as bisexual,” said Isaiah Lee. “I wanted him to know what he said was triggering.”

The rapper who once wrote a song about Chapelle said he brought a replica handgun with a retractable knife that night because he is a “minor celebrity” and needed the protection. Lee has remained behind bars since his May 3 arrest in connection with the alleged attack on the comedian with a judge refusing to lower his bail.

“I wanted him to know that next time he should consider first running his material by people it could effect,” Lee voiced. “I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Prosecutors decided that the Bowl incident did not rise to the level of a felony, noting that Chappelle was not injured in the attack and Lee did not have the weapon in his hand at the time.

Lee has been ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from the comedian.