Maltese protesters call for PM to resign over death of journalist

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:07 PM PT — Saturday, November 30, 2019

Thousands are calling for Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign after the death of a journalist sparked protests in the region. On Friday, Maltese protesters gathered in front of the prime minister’s office and demanded his resignation.

#Malta | A large crowd of protesters gathered in #Valletta on Friday in another in a series of protests organised by civil society over details emerging from the investigation into #DaphneCaruanaGalizia's murder. https://t.co/2hCbkEyhnG pic.twitter.com/0qmFGHI9hF — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) November 29, 2019

Muscat has come under fire over allegations his government could be behind the death of journalist Daphne Galizia in 2017. Citizens are also calling for more officials to resign, believing corruption has played a role in the handling of the case.

“We are asking for the immediate resignations of most people in the government: the prime minister, chief of staff,” stated one protester. “We are asking for the resignations of the police commissioner, the attorney general and the finance minister.”

The family of Galizia also urged the prime minister to resign after his former chief of staff was released from jail. The family reportedly believes the individual is responsible for her death.

Reports suggested the prime minister will likely cave in to demands and step down.