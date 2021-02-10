Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days for felony conviction



FILE PHOTO: Feb 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

February 10, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley on Tuesday was sentenced to 120 days in jail — to be served following the NBA season — after he pleaded guilty to the felony of threatening a family with a rifle in September.

Beasley, 24, will serve out his sentence at the county workhouse or home confinement, Hennepin County District Judge Hilary Caligiuri ruled. In exchange for his plea to threat of violence/reckless disregard, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree charge of drug possession.

As part of Beasley’s three-year probation, he is not allowed to possess a firearm and cannot drink alcohol or use illicit drugs. Beasley must also complete anger management and pay a $3,000 fine. Adhering to those terms will result in the felony conviction being reduced to a misdemeanor.

Beasley had the encounter with a couple after they drove through his neighborhood in Plymouth, Minn., on a tour of homes on Sept. 26, 2020.

According to a report from the district attorney’s office, the couple, who were with their 13-year-old child, stopped in front of Beasley’s home to get their bearings and find the next home on the list. They heard a tapping on the window and saw a man pointing an assault rifle at them. He then said, “Get the (expletive) off my property,” according to the report.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and found three firearms, including an assault rifle, as well as more than 42.5 grams of leafy marijuana, the district attorney’s office said. Marijuana in that form is illegal in the state.

The search warrant was issued to allow police to look for both the weapon as well as marijuana, based on the smell emanating from the house.

Both members of the couple on the home tour identified Beasley in a photo lineup, and surveillance videos inside of house showed Beasley grabbing the assault rifle and walking outside the house while wearing the same clothing — a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants — that the couple described, per the report.

Beasley expressed remorse for the incident Tuesday during an appearance on remote video.

Beasley’s sentence is tentatively set to begin May 26, depending on the end to the NBA season due to potential disruptions due to COVID-19.

Beasley is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 24 games this season. The Timberwolves retained Beasley on a four-year, $60 million agreement in November.

(Field Level Media)