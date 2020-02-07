Trending

Malaysia’s Mahathir clarifies comments on AirAsia

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) in Putrajaya
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

February 7, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday sought to clarify comments he made on bribery allegations linked to AirAsia Group <AIRA.KL>.

He said he had not intended to describe the alleged bribery as offset payments and said it would be up to investigators to determine the matter.

(Reporting by Liz Lee)

