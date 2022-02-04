Malaysia’s Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment – office



FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts after an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

February 4, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, continues to undergo treatment at the National Heart Institute but has been allowed to go to his home, his office said on Friday.

Mahathir has been permitted to go home and return to the hospital for physiotherapy and further treatment and has been advised not to receive visitors, his office said in a statement.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)