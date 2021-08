FILE PHOTO: A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris FILE PHOTO: A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

August 25, 2021

Aug25 (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer prices in Julyrose, less than forecast, 2.2% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.​

July’s consumer price index (CPI) was expected to rise 2.9%, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. In June, the index was up 3.4%.