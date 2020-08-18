Malaysia’s July CPI falls 1.3% year-on-year, in line with forecast

August 18, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) fell for the fifth month in a row in July, contracting 1.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The drop was in line with the median forecast by 11 economists surveyed by Reuters. In June, the index had fallen 1.9%.

July’s decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices during the month, with the transport sector index falling 10.3% on the year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

