Malaysia’s former finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrested by anti-graft officials

August 6, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian anti-graft officials arrested former finance minister Lim Guan Eng on Thursday in connection with corruption allegations over a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project, state news agency Bernama reported.

Lim, a senior opposition leader, will be charged in court on Friday, Bernama said, citing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Lim was finance minister until February, when the then ruling coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad collapsed.

