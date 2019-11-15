Malaysia’s economic growth slows to 4.4% in third-quarter year-on-year, in line with forecast



November 15, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s economy grew 4.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, the slowest in a year on weaker exports amid the U.S.-China trade war.

The pace of expansion matched the 4.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll, but was much slower than the 4.9% pace in the second quarter.

Malaysia was the only Southeast Asian nation to record an acceleration in economic growth in the April-June quarter from the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) maintained its full-year growth target of 4.3%-4.8%. The government has projected growth of 4.7%.

The country’s current account surplus fell to 11.5 billion ringgit ($2.78 billion) in the third quarter, from the 14.3 billion ringgit in the previous period.

