Malaysia’s current account surplus widens to 15.2 billion rgt in Q4



FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

February 11, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s current account surplus widened to 15.2 billion ringgit ($3.63 billion) in the fourth quarter, from 11.6 billion ringgit in the third quarter, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net inflow of 2.8 billion ringgit, compared with an outflow of 4.3 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.

($1 = 4.1860 ringgit)

