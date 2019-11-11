Malaysian court tells former PM Najib to defend himself in 1MDB-linked case



November 11, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A Malaysian court on Monday ruled that former Prime Minister Najib Razak will have to defend himself against seven counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power in a case linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Najib told the court he would take the stand in his defense.

