Malaysia to announce stimulus package next week to counter virus outbreak



People wearing protective masks pass by a cosmetic shop, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

February 14, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will announce a stimulus package next week to mitigate the economic impacts of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the finance minister said on Friday.

Assistance will be given to the affected sectors, Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement. The government said on Tuesday the stimulus package would be earmarked for the aviation, retailing and tourism industries.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will announce the stimulus program on Feb. 27, Lim said.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)