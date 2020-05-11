Malaysia reports 70 new coronavirus cases with one new death



FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

May 11, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian health officials reported 70 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the cumulative total to 6,726.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 109.

