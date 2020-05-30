Malaysia reports 30 new COVID-19 infections



FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

May 30, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported 30 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 7,762.

A senior Ministry of Health official told reporters the total number of deaths remained at 115.

