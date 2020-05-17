Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing protective suits pass by barbed wire at the red zone under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

May 17, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.

The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)