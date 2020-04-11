Malaysia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 3



FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a woman during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays disinfectant on a woman during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian health authorities reported 184 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, raising the cumulative tally to 4,530, the highest number for any country in Southeast Asia.

The latest data includes 3 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the outbreak to 73.

The ministry said 44% of all confirmed cases have recovered.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)