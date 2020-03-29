Malaysia reports 150 new coronavirus cases; seven deaths



A worker sprays disinfectant on a street during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng A worker sprays disinfectant on a street during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

March 29, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by seven to 34, the health ministry said.

