FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing protective suits work inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

May 2, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported 105 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,176.

The number of deaths remained at 103, unchanged from Friday.

