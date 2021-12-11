Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints



FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of one of the ATA IMS Bhd factory buildings in an industrial park in Johor Bahru, Johor State, Malaysia, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Lee FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of one of the ATA IMS Bhd factory buildings in an industrial park in Johor Bahru, Johor State, Malaysia, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Lee

December 11, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday.

“The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work excessive overtime hours,” it told Reuters in an email response.

The company was charged regarding violations of minimum standards for the accommodation of workers, it added.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)