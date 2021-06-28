Malaysia PM announces $36 billion aid package



FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will roll out a 150 billion ringgit ($36.22 billion) aid package to help the economy recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

The government will also implement a fiscal injection of 10 billion ringgit, he said in a televised address.

($1 = 4.1410 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)