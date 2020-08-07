Trending

Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption

Malaysia's former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 7, 2020. REUTERS/ Lim Huey Teng

August 7, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng was charged with corruption on Friday relating to soliciting a bribe for a $1.5 billion infrastructure project, state news agency Bernama reported.

Lim, arrested on Thursday night, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Anti-graft officials have said he will face two more charges next week.

