Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets



FILE PHOTO - A construction worker works in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo FILE PHOTO - A construction worker works in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

June 21, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia is looking to recover about $5 billion worth of foreign assets linked to state fund 1MDB, which is the subject of money laundering investigations, an anti-graft official said on Friday.

A separate taskforce will be set up to recover the assets, Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Stephen Coates)