Malawi opposition leader declared winner of presidential re-run



FILE PHOTO: Opposition Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

June 27, 2020

BLANTYRE (Reuters) – Malawi’s electoral commission declared opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera winner of a re-run presidential election on Saturday, a dramatic reversal of the incumbent’s discredited win in a process that has been seen as a triumph for African democracy.

Chakwera secured the required majority, with 58.57% of the vote, the electoral commission said.

(Reporting by Frank Phir; writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)