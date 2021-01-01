Major Russian rally in Berlin demands freedom for Navalny

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

A major demonstration took place in Berlin, Germany in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

On Sunday, thousands of people rallied at the Potsdam Square to denounce political repressions in Russia and to express solidarity with the Russian people.

The rally attracted hundreds of Russian exiles living in Germany, as well as their German friends. Protesters said the Putin regime is the only reason they still remain outside of their own country.

“I came here to support my compatriots, those who escaped from the regime as well as those who still remain in Russia,” a protester said. “Of course, many friends and relatives are still in Russia and they have to live with that.”

The demonstration came as nations across the globe have spoken out, demanding the Russian government release Navalny.