Major European airline executives believe there will be more airline failures in 2019



FILE PHOTO: A plane passes in front of the full moon as it makes a final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: A plane passes in front of the full moon as it makes a final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 6, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The chiefs of major European airlines believe there will more failures in the industry this year after the collapse of the likes of Germania and Britain’s flybmi.

Asked in a panel discussion at the Airlines for Europe summit in Brussels, the chief executives of airline groups IAG, easyJet, Ryanair, Lufthansa and KLM all agreed there would be more airline failures this year.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)