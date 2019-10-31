Mainstream media attack Boris Johnson as ‘Russian agent’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:27 PM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

President Trump is no longer the only politician who has been accused of Russian collusion by liberal lawmakers. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is feeling the heat weeks ahead of a snap general election.

A series of Thursday reports claimed Johnson’s cabinet withheld an Intelligence report, which details alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 Brexit vote. Russian accounts reportedly shared 24 thousand posts on Twitter at the time. Anti-Brexit MPs are blasting Johnson for his push to deliver Brexit.

“The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament…has been investigating a threat posed to this country by Russia,” stated MP Dominic Grieve. “We produced a report — in light of a forthcoming election, it’s really unacceptable for the Prime Minister to sit on it.”

The reports come ahead of a U.K. general election on December 12th, which will decide the fate of Britain’s separation from the EU. Recent surveys found Johnson’s conservatives and the Brexit Party of Nigel Farage are likely to win. The Labour Party opposition is expected to use the Russia narrative to hurt the prime minister’s chances at the polls.

U.S. Congress members have questioned Johnson’s alleged ties to Russia. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller said these accusations are not a reality.

“Mifsud has extensive ties with western governments and the FBI,” stated Representative Devin Nunes. “For example, there is a recent photo of him standing next to Boris Johnson.”

There is speculation that the latest attack against Johnson may also be targeting President Trump.

“No, I think he’s doing very well,” stated the president, in regards to the British leader. “I’ve watched him very closely — I tend to watch friends closer than enemies.”

This is not the first time Johnson has been accused of questionable Russian ties. In the past, he made a clear distinction between the Kremlin and the Russian people. This reportedly irritated the left, who seemingly sought to portray all Russians as Kremlin affiliates.

“It’s so sad, I wanted things to get better in our relations with Russia,” stated Johnson. “Our quarrel is not with the Russian people — they are not ringed with enemies.”

MPs have said the government is reviewing the report, which is mostly focused on money laundering and corruption of top Kremlin allies in the U.K. The report refers to any Russian interference in Brexit as “claims” only.