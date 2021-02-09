Mainland China says Biden must change U.S. policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:18 AM PT – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Chinese government has continued to praise Joe Biden and his policies while asserting it will create a more favorable framework for Sino-U.S. relations.

“President Xi Jinping has had many contacts with Joe Biden, and China and the United States have maintained communication at all levels,” stated Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “…Helping to develop mutual understanding and bilateral relations.”

#WangWenbin: China and the US share broad common interests & special, major responsibilities in safeguarding world peace, stability and prosperity. The common interests far outweigh our differences. pic.twitter.com/CONyIwrsb0 — Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) February 6, 2021

Chinese officials said Biden must change U.S. policies to avoid conflicts as well as develop a relationship of “mutual respect” and “win-win cooperation.” Beijing added, it will not change its own policies because that would violate its national sovereignty.

“They officially call for a replacement of the dollar for international transactions…the Chinese plan was derailed with the election of Donald Trump,” explained Kevin Freeman, financial terrorism expert for the Center for Security Policy. “With Biden, we can expect the Chinese to press forward at an even more rapid pace.”

Experts have pointed out that the U.S. has ramped up foreign borrowing in recent months due to the coronavirus and economic lockdowns, which has made Beijing’s influence even stronger.