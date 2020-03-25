Mainland China reports drop in new confirmed cases of coronavirus



Men wearing protective masks stand as people hike along a section of the Great Wall in Badaling in Beijing, on its first day of re-opening after the scenic site's coronavirus related closure, China, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter Men wearing protective masks stand as people hike along a section of the Great Wall in Badaling in Beijing, on its first day of re-opening after the scenic site's coronavirus related closure, China, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 25, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travelers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The number of new cases fell to 47 on Tuesday from 78 a day earlier, according to the health authority.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,218.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,163 as of the end of Tuesday, up by four from the previous day.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)