Mainland China reports 573 new coronavirus cases on Feb. 29



FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks walk amid rainfall at the Central Business District, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks walk amid rainfall at the Central Business District, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

March 1, 2020

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Sunday.

The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,870.

Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The province also saw 570 of the new cases.

