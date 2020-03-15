Mainland China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on March 14



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks are seen on a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks are seen on a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

March 15, 2020

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Judy Hua; Editing by Daniel Wallis)