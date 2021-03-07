Mainland China deepens crackdown of Hong Kong, pushes ‘electoral reform’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Mainland China has continued attempts to stifle political dissent in Hong Kong by staging pro-communist rallies and ramping up its propaganda efforts.

“Over the past years, we have seen many anti-Chinese and destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, which makes our citizens very angry,” Y. Elites Association Deputy and Secretary General Jacky Ko Chung Kit stated. “We must straighten out the electoral system to ensure that real patriots govern in Hong Kong.”

On Saturday, the China Central Television aired multiple segments that claimed to show citizens of Hong Kong speaking favorably of Beijing’s rule in their city. Chinese officials have pushed for electoral reform in Hong Kong to disenfranchise political opposition in the city.

“China’s just position is supported by the majority of the international community,” Mainland China’s UN Envoy Chen Xu alleged. “Electoral system needs to keep pace with the times and undergo improvements to provide sound institutional safeguards for the full and accurate implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ and principle of patriots governing Hong Kong.”

Meanwhile, the communist administration has jailed the leaders of the Hong Kong opposition and forced thousands of others to flee the city. The U.K. and Australia have condemned China’s actions and are now providing political asylum to Hong Kong citizens.