Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes New Zealand near capital city



FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk across a road in front of the New Zealand parliament building known as the Beehive in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. Picture taken July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk across a road in front of the New Zealand parliament building known as the Beehive in central Wellington, New Zealand, July 3, 2017. Picture taken July 3, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

May 24, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Monday, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake was 46 kms deep and 25km northwest of Levin, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in Wellington. Emergency officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

