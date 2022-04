OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:57 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Karl Rove is at the center of an emerging controversy exposing his alleged role in trying to take down Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens. One America’s Chanel Rion has this report from Washington.

