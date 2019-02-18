Maduro takes 8 tons of gold from Central Bank without permission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT — Friday, March 01, 2019

As Venezuelan authorities harden roadblocks along the border between Venezuela and Colombia, several citizens are still determined to find a way to get humanitarian aid. On Thursday, dozens of Venezuelans were seen crossing the river in an effort to look for goods to purchase in Colombia or to flee the crisis ridden country.

For some living just across this blocked border, however, the crossing into the neighboring country is a lifeline for them.

“It’s difficult because it affects us all, especially sick people, because I have two sick people at home and, just imagine, I have to go trough all of this to come over here just to bring them something to eat.” — Ana Maria Carrillo de Pena, Venezuelan citizen

As hundreds of Venezuelans struggle to find food and medicine, reports are saying it has become common to see people searching through trash bins outside Caracas restaurants.

Roughly three million people have already emigrated from the country. With no end in sight to the crisis, the United Nations estimates another two million could go.

Meanwhile, the Maduro regime is reportedly selling out Venezuela’s gold reserves to ease the pressure of international sanctions.

One America’s Kristian Rouz looks into the matter.