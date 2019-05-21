Maduro marks anniversary of disputed reelection, dances amid famine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

It has been one-year since embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s disputed reelection. During the event in Caracas Monday, Maduro offered to hold a snap election to the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.

Meanwhile, economic struggle in Venezuela has continued with power outages as well as shortages of both food and fuel.

Interim President Juan Guaido claimed Maduro staged the display of support to cover-up his weakness:

“We have a path, a strategy, of a people that are mobilized, a plan for the country. We will not be deceived, the Maduro government will not deceive us. They are so weak, I insist that they want to manipulate talks.”

Talks between the opposition and the Maduro regime will continue in Oslo, Norway as the sides seek a peaceful solution to the ongoing political stalemate.