Madonna to direct and co-write a movie about her life



FILE PHOTO: Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City, New York, U.S., June 30, 2019. Picture taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon FILE PHOTO: Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City, New York, U.S., June 30, 2019. Picture taken June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

September 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop music superstar Madonna will direct and co-write a movie about her life for Comcast Corp’s <CMCSA.O> Universal Pictures, the studio said in a statement on Tuesday.

Madonna, 62, will team with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody on the script, Universal said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)