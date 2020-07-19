Macron: will for EU summit compromise is there, but ambition must be high



French President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that there was a willingness to compromise for agreement on an economic recovery fund at the European Union’s summit, but it should not come at the cost of ambition for the bloc.

“The willingness to compromise should not deter us from the legitimate ambition that we need to have,” he said as he arrived for the third day of a summit that has been deadlocked from the beginning. “We will see in the coming hours if the two are compatible.”

“This is not about the principle, it’s because we are facing an extraordinary health, economic and social crisis, and because our countries and our countries need it – and we need European unity.”

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Writing by John Chalmers)