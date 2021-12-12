Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

December 12, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum.

“Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely,” Macron said in a televised address.

“We can’t ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (…) A period of transition is now starting,” he added.

