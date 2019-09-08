Macron, Putin discussed Ukraine, Iran by phone



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at his summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 19, 2019. Gerard Julien/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

September 8, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the joint Franco-Russian Council on security issues scheduled for Monday in Moscow, the French presidency said in a statement.

They also discussed a recent prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, agreeing that gave momentum for a summit of the so-called “Normandy” group – France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine – to discuss issues between Kiev and Moscow, the statement said.

They also discussed global frictions over Iran and expressed the wish that all parties seek to reduce them, it said.

