Macron on Huawei: not looking to stigmatize any particular firm or country



French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 28, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron, asked about possible security risks posed by China’s Huawei [HWT.UL], said on Thursday that he would never look to stigmatize any particular telecoms operator or any particular country.

Macron made the comments at a joint news briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher had said this week that France would not follow the United States and exclude Huawei from its next-generation 5G network, even though France would have the power to vet all equipment makers for any potential security threat.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)