Macron: cannot allow crisis between EU bodies after commissioner rejected



French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

October 11, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that one must not let a crisis settle in between the European Union commission and the separate EU parliament, following the rejection this week of France’s candidate to run EU industrial policy.

“We must not allow for a European political crisis to settle in,” Macron said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Paris.

Macron’s comments came a day after European lawmakers rejected the candidacy of French politician Sylvie Goulard – chosen by Macron – to be head of EU industrial policy.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams)